Superwoman Lilly Singh’s YouTube popularity lands her a late night show

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the name Superwoman, has got her own show that’ll air late in the night. Singh is known for her comedy sketches, which gained the attention of 14.5 million subscribers. Her new TV show will be known as A Little Late with Lilly Singh and she insists that the program will be “kind of like my YouTube channel". The show is scheduled to launch in September and Singh made the announcement along with Jimmy Fallon.

Lilly Singh was quoted as saying: "But now I have more than three staff members, and my sound guy won't also be an extra and write the script." According to reports, Singh will be getting Carson Daly’s spot at NBC, after the host stepped down in February. A Little Late With Lilly Singh will air at 1:35 am. “I want to give a shout-out to all the women who’ve come before me and are currently in this space because I couldn’t have done that without paving the path,” Singh said. “But I do think it’s a little awesome for an Indian-Canadian woman to [have this show.]”

The 30-year-old has been active on YouTube since 2010. Her videos are usually personal vlogs and character sketches. Lilly likes to be humorous with her Punjabi heritage. Her fan base is pretty big, and she managed to get celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez on her shows.

With Singh shifting her focus to late night television shows, many wonder about what her viewership will be like. Singh’s Youtube channel attracted teenage women (mainly) and women in their early twenties. This group of people rarely watch late night shows or television.