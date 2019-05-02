Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now man and wife!

Darshana Devi May 02 2019, 11.56 am May 02 2019, 11.56 am

The Jonas clan has been in a really happy space for months. First, the extravagant Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding, then the trio making a comeback with their music album and now, it’s something that will leave you stumped! Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner, one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, are now married! You read that right. The duo got hitched in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday and we thank Diplo, for giving us the first glimpse of their wedding on social media. It is like the biggest twist of this week, keep aside the Night King's death in GoT 8 episode 3. Oops, sorry for the spoiler!

In Diplo’s IG story, Turner can be seen dolled up in a white bridal gown with an added veil and Joe can be seen in a grey suit. “Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” wrote the singer at first and followed it by a couple of sneak peeks from the wedding. One of his stories see the beautiful bride, looking as fresh as a flower, walking down the aisle to the groom and we are smitten! The much-awaited big day for the two finally arrived and fans couldn’t be happier.

Here are a few sneak peeks from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding:

ET reports that the duo, who got engaged back in 2017, acquired their marriage license earlier in the day. The ceremony happened after Joe, accompanied by his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, performed to Sucker at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 on the same day. Also present at the event were their spouses, Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle Jonas. The Game Of Thrones star was also seen singing and dancing along with Chopra and Danielle.

Earlier at the Game Of Thrones premiere, Sophie joked about what her co-star Maisie Williams would be donning on the wedding day. "I don't know why she's thinking about what she's wearing to my wedding. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" she said with a laugh. "She's my maid of honour! One of two."

We wish the stunning couple all the happiness!