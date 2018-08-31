Surprise! Surprise! Rapper Eminem drops the teaser of his Venom Song

Rapper Eminem, who recently dropped a surprise album titled Kamikaze, has something more exciting lined up for his fans, especially for all you Marvel fans. The rapper recently uploaded a 15-second teaser of his song from the upcoming action film Venom. The video, posted on his social media, plays the lyrics ‘Knock, Knock, let the devil in’ and it pertinently matches the dark vibe of the film.

The short teaser features the Venom title sequence, with the letter E eventually transmuting into Marshall Mathers’ signature backwards letter. There’s also the repetition of the word Venom, which definitely picks up the excitement notches higher. It is a part of the 13 brand new songs from his album Kamikaze.

The action-packed film is produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures. It’s slated to hit the US screens on October 5, 2018 and the international rollout will begin in the same week.

Coming to Eminem, he recently featured on Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen. Back in the month of July, he also collaborated with a New York-based clothing store called Rag & Bone for a capsule collection, meant for sale just for one day. ​