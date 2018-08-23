Suspiria Trailer: This one is not for the easily disturbed

Dario Argento's Suspiria shook the audiences back in 1977 as the critics termed the film as one of the most inventive and scariest horror films of all time. The 2018 remake may just replace the film as Amazon Studios just dropped the trailer and it is looking every bit as disturbing as the original film. While the 1977 film took place in Italy (the director's hometown), the 2018 film is set in a Berlin school during the Cold War.

Suspiria is a film about a young ballet dancer, essayed by Dakota Johnson, at a prestigious dance academy. The young protagonist is quick to rise in the rigid hierarchy at the dance academy. However, she soon realizes that the school's staff have ulterior and supernatural motives. The young girl soon finds herself embedded into a world of the bizarre.

The film's synopsis, as revealed by Amazon Studios, states, "A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up."

Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Chloe Grace Moretz, Suspiria has been directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film opens in New York and Los Angeles theaters on 26th October 2018, and goes wide on 2nd November 2018.

