Swedish DJ Avicii, best known for the boom in EDM, passes away at 28

Tim Berling, popularly known as Avicii was 27-years-old when he announced his retirement from touring, just five years after his song Levels made him an international sensation. Despite the shocking decision, he had a chance to make a comeback to the EDM scene. "I will however never let go of music," he had said. "One part of me can never say never, I could be back . . . but I won't be right back." Late on Friday, April 20, fans across the world recalled those words as the news broke that Avicii, 28, was found dead in Muscat Oman.

Studiomode A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

The unwavering support of his fans had made him hesitate before hanging his records. His songs Wake Me Up, Hey, Brother and Levels went on to become the biggest hits of this decade, being streamed over a billion times on various services. The late DJ was nominated for two Grammys in 2012 and 2013 for best dance recording.

Studiomode 🎵 A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Mar 8, 2018 at 7:20am PST

He was popular for his collaborations with other international stars such as Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his spokesperson said. The cause of his death is yet unknown.

Avicii was quite grateful for the opportunities that had received during his career, but he said that his lifestyle was too exhausting. He had to cancel tours in 2014, because of a surgery to have his gall bladder and appendix removed and according to Billboard, he had to be hospitalized twice for acute pancreatitis.

A documentary about Avicii titled Avicii: True Stories revealed that managers and agents often risk the health of stars in hopes of maximizing their publicity. According to the film, Avicii used to always dread his next show. At his prime, Avicii was the sixth highest paid DJ in the world, raking in around $19 million a year.

But Avicii was not someone to stay away from work. A report in Variety says that a documentary even showed the star working from his hospital bed. Naturally, the pressures of the lifestyle may have been a contributor to his eventual exit from electronic dance music, an industry that he brought in to the forefront.

Hi there A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Several colleagues and peers expressed their shock and sorrow of the tragic demise of one of the best DJs the world has ever seen.

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

Rest In Peace @Avicii - u inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others, u will be missed — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 20, 2018