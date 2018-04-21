Swedish DJ Avicii, best known for the boom in EDM, passes away at 28

Tim Berling, popularly known as Avicii was 27-years-old when he announced his retirement from touring, just five years after his song Levels made him an international sensation. Despite the shocking decision, he had a chance to make a comeback to the EDM scene. "I will however never let go of music," he had said. "One part of me can never say never, I could be back . . . but I won't be right back." Late on Friday, April 20, fans across the world recalled those words as the news broke that Avicii, 28, was found dead in Muscat Oman.
The unwavering support of his fans had made him hesitate before hanging his records. His songs Wake Me Up, Hey, Brother and Levels went on to become the biggest hits of this decade, being streamed over a billion times on various services. The late DJ was nominated for two Grammys in 2012 and 2013 for best dance recording.
He was popular for his collaborations with other international stars such as Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his spokesperson said. The cause of his death is yet unknown.
Avicii was quite grateful for the opportunities that had received during his career, but he said that his lifestyle was too exhausting. He had to cancel tours in 2014, because of a surgery to have his gall bladder and appendix removed and according to Billboard, he had to be hospitalized twice for acute pancreatitis.
A documentary about Avicii titled Avicii: True Stories revealed that managers and agents often risk the health of stars in hopes of maximizing their publicity. According to the film, Avicii used to always dread his next show. At his prime, Avicii was the sixth highest paid DJ in the world, raking in around $19 million a year.
🙏🙏 I'm really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music! My focus on this first EP of the album was to get a mix of new and old songs, some that fans have been asking about/waiting for mixed with brand new songs that they haven't heard before! Listen to it on @applemusic now.
But Avicii was not someone to stay away from work. A report in Variety says that a documentary even showed the star working from his hospital bed. Naturally, the pressures of the lifestyle may have been a contributor to his eventual exit from electronic dance music, an industry that he brought in to the forefront.
Several colleagues and peers expressed their shock and sorrow of the tragic demise of one of the best DJs the world has ever seen.
Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018
RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq
Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018
Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018
I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018
Rest In Peace @Avicii - u inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others, u will be missed— Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 20, 2018
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018
You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar 🌟 I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim