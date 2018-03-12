Sylvester Stallone is not dead, actor says ‘ignore the stupidity’

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone slammed social media posts circulating news about his alleged death. It was later exposed that the hoax had emerged from a website known for creating and sharing fake death reports on celebrities. Rumours of Stallone’s death which had first circulated about a year and a half earlier had returned last night. According to the Sun, the hoax returned after Sly shared a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series. Seeing Sylvester’s face on the advert, some people on social media –convinced that he was dead from the last hoax – reacted with confusion.

And then He gets failed in his Escape Plan. Prostate Cancer Ended The Expendables Finally!

RIP Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone

Favourite Actor He was!

I really liked his movies & personality Rest In Peace Sylvester Stallone

RIP messages flooded the internet and some even claimed that Sly died from prostate cancer. Confused Twitterati began asking each other if Sylvester had really passed away.

The last time Sly was mistakenly declared dead, he was forced to prove he was alive by posting a picture of himself on social media. He uploaded an image of him in a punch up pose with Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev.

In response to the latest death hoax, Stallone urged his fans to ignore it and said that he was “still punching.”

The Rambo star’s brother weighed in on the matter and said “What kind of sick demented cruel mind things of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.”​