  3. Hollywood
Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood

Sylvester Stallone shares a rugged look from his upcoming film Rambo V: Last Blood

Rambo V: Last Blood: Sylvester Stallone shares a monochrome picture and entices fans!

back
EntertainmenthollywoodRambo 5Rambo VRambo V: Last BloodSylvester Stallone
nextCardi B cancels gigs to 'fully recover from plastic surgery'

within