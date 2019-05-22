Sylvester Stallone shares a rugged look from his upcoming film Rambo V: Last Blood

Rushabh Dhruv May 22 2019, 4.15 pm May 22 2019, 4.15 pm

Apart from the regular red carpet updates from Cannes 2019, the announcement of American actor Sylvester Stallone’s visit to the French Riviera during the 12-day Festival has already excited fans. Stallone’s visit to Cannes is with an aim to promote the first look of his upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood. During the film festival, the action hero will show clips from his movie on May 24, the second last day of the Festival, which began on May 14. Amid the same, Sylvester has now shared a new look from his next on Instagram and it's adding to the excitement.

The monochrome photo shared by the actor appears to be from the sets of the film. Elaborating on the same, Stallone can be seen in a rugged look in the middle of a fighting sequence while aiming a weapon at a criminal. Not to miss, his intense expression. Along with the picture, the star also mentioned that the Rambo series is returning on September 20. Apart from the actor, the picture also sees a paper chit which reads, 'I am home but I never arrived.'

Have a look at the photo shared by Sylvester Stallone below:

View this post on Instagram Returning September 20th # rambo5 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 21, 2019 at 9:57pm PDT

Rambo V: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, whose credits include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Apocalypto and the Netflix series Narcos. The final Rambo co-stars Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Joaquín Cosío. While the much-anticipated film will hit Hollywood theatres in September, it's Indian theatrical release is not yet clear.

