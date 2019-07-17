Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 12.12 am July 17 2019, 12.12 am

Sylvester Stallone is unstoppable. Even in his 70s, the veteran actor is in the prime of his health appearing in major action blockbusters. He is still appearing in Rambo films and has another Expendable film planned. You could say that he can accomplish anything but that is not the case. The Prison Escape actor recently took to Twitter to reveal something he is not good at. On his twitter handle, he tweeted addressing his Instagram video calling it a version of 'America's ain't got talent' regarding his singing skills.

Check out Sylvester Stone's tweet below:

This is our version of “America’s ain’t got no talent” , At least in regard to our singing ability ... https://t.co/xYBi55QqVi — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) July 16, 2019

Check out Sylvester Stallone's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 16, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

It seems there is something after all that he is not good at. In the video, he can be seen travelling in a car with his wife and daughters singing along to a song playing. He may be a great actor but it sure must be difficult to be a good actor with a voice as hoarse as his. What else can be expected from an actor who plays roles that require him to shout and yell often?

Meanwhile, Sylvester was last seen in Escape Plan: Extractors, the third instalment of the Escape Plan franchise. He will also be seen reprising his role in the fifth instalment of the Rambo film series. At the Cannes film festival, he was asked if he planned to do another Rambo film and this is what he had to say. "Let me just say something about the ‘last’ of anything. I thought Rocky 3 was the last, you know. So I don’t know anything. If it works I’ll just keep going, you know, because I enjoy it so much.”