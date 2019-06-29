Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 5.33 pm June 29 2019, 5.33 pm

Sylvester 'Rocky' Stallone will always be evergreen for his roles in action movies like Rocky and Rambo. The 72 years old actor is still known to be extremely well built and fit. His upcoming movie, Rambo: Last Blood will be the fifth movie in the Rambo franchise that started in 1982. The actor is also a doting father to his children. A recent Instagram picture posted by the actor showed that despite his tough on-screen personality, he is a loving father who will turn hairdresser for his daughter's birthday!

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post some pictures with his daughters Sistine and Sophia. on Sistine's 21st birthday Stallone turned hairdresser for his daughter and revealed that he was the "worlds worst hairdresser." He also wrote, "Every day should be a celebration" for Sistine. His other daughter Sophia also made an appearance in the post, to which he wrote that he was bothering her. The sight of Rocky spending quality time with his family is of course heart-warming. We also know that despite what Stallone says, he can nail hairdressing as well!

Check out the pictures below: