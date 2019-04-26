Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avengers!

Onkar Kulkarni April 26 2019, 7.25 pm April 26 2019, 7.25 pm

Millions of people have been looking forward to the release of the last part of the Avengers' franchise, Endgame. The film is finally out and the reactions have been crazy. Between all the madness around the film’s conclusion, we have an interaction with the Tapu Sena. The gang of friends from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are ardent followers of the franchise. From Tapu (Raj Anadkat), Goli (Kush Shah), Pinku (Azhar Shaikh) to Gogi (Samay Shah) they all love the Avengers. Here they name their favourite Avenger and share their reasons for their respective choices. Read On…

Raj Anadkat

Tapu (Raj Anadkat)

Favourite Avenger: Hulk

“Frankly I am a big fan of all the Marvel characters. In fact, I have collected their action figurines. In terms of Avengers, I like all of them Thor, Ironman, Hulk and even Captain America. I am excited to watch Avengers: Endgame. I am just waiting for my week off. I am trying to book the tickets, they are all full!”

Kush Shah

Goli (Kush Shah)

Favourite Avenger: Thanos

“I like Thanos because I can relate to him. I like his point of view. I don’t see him as an antagonist, in fact, his thoughts are really good.”

Azhar Shaikh

Pinku (Azhar Shaikh)

Favourite Avenger: Captain America

“I haven't watched Endgame as yet. I am planning to go on Tuesday as it’s my week off. I like everyone from the Avengers series, but yes Captain America is my favourite. That’s because he is smart, has agility, strength, speed, endurance, and his reaction time is superior to any Olympic athlete. The Super-Soldier formula that he has metabolized has enhanced all of his bodily functions to the peak of human efficiency.”

Samay Shah

Gogi (Samay Shah)

Favourite Avenger: Iron Man

“I watched Endgame. I like Iron Man because he had a choice to either live his life with his family or die, but he rather went for the fight and he knew at the end that he was going to give up his life. He had a choice of being with dad and be happy, but he chose to fight. Believe me, even though they won the fight the whole audience was in utter silence just because he died. I was in tears too.”