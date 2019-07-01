In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.12 pm July 01 2019, 6.12 pm

Taylor Swift has branded Scooter Braun a 'bully' who has 'stripped her of her life's work' after he secured a deal to buy her back catalogue. The Shake it Off star, 29, has vented her fury after it was announced that the music manager's company Ithaca Holdings has bought up Swift's old label - Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group. The deal, believed to be worth around $300 million, includes the singer's back catalogue of albums - Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. The pop star left Big Machine in 2018 to sign a new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group (UMG) - which released her first album under the new contract, Lover, in August. By walking away from her former home, Swift claims she had to give up her back catalogue, and she's devastated that it's now been bought up by Braun.

In a post on Tumblr, Swift hit out at the music mogul, who has managed acts including Justin Bieber and accused him of being a bully. She wrote, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums." She went on to detail her rocky relationship with Braun - alleging he encouraged his clients, including rapper Kanye West, to 'bully' her. Swift explained, "I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world."

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years. Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it... When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them."

"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter... Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever." Borchetta said he wanted to set things straight" in a post entitled So, It's Time For Some Truth on Big Machine's website. He wrote that Swift's father Scott Swift was a shareholder in Big Machine and was alerted about the pending deal on June 25. He added, "We then had a final call on Friday, June 28th in which the transaction passed with a majority vote and 3 of the 5 shareholders voting 'yes' with 92% of the shareholder's vote."

"Out of courtesy, I personally texted Taylor at 9:06 pm, Saturday, June 29th to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of Sunday, June 30th so she could hear it directly from me. I guess it's possible that she might not have seen my text. But, I truly doubt that she 'woke up to the news when everyone else did'." Braun's wife Yael Braun also hit back, saying he was 'anything but a bully', adding, "Interesting that the man you're so 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself." It all kicked off between Swift and Kim Kardashian back in 2016 when the reality TV star's husband Kanye mentioned the singer in a track called Famous. He rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous."Swift was furious but Kim and Kanye claimed she'd actually approved the lyrics to the track. Kim then released footage of a phone call between the pair seemingly confirming the singer was aware of some of the lyrics.

She then trolled Taylor with a snake emoji on Twitter and the feud went viral. Swift hit back with her revenge track, Look What You Made Me Do and made the snake a huge part of her Reputation tour. At the end of her lengthy blog post, Swift goes on to insist she's happy at her new label and looking forward to the release of Lover. The new deal allowed the singer to own the master rights to all her new music. However, she signed off her message by declaring she was feeling, "Sad and grossed out."