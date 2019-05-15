Taylor Swift has a few regrets and dissing Joe Jonas is one of them

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 11.55 pm May 15 2019, 11.55 pm

Breakups are messy affairs. Sometimes you feel proud to have handled it in a certain way, and in other cases, you regret your decisions. Taylor Swift falls in the latter category. The 29-year-old music sensation revealed that she has a few regrets with how she handled the rather public breakup with her ex, Joe Jonas. In a round of ‘Burning Questions’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 15, Swift revealed that some of the things that she did as a teen, such as slamming Joe, is something that she regrets.

It turns out that besides saying mean things about Joe on national TV, she had even broken up with him over a phone call. Swift said that she regretted all of those things. “Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she told DeGeneres. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

Taylor Swift has regrets just like many of us

During the promotion of her album Fearless, in 2008, Swift had appeared on Ellen’s show and had lashed out at Joe for breaking up with her through a 25-second phone call. Swift’s album had a track called Forever & Always. Taylor said on the show that she was inspired to work on that track thanks to her breakup.

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately,” she said on the show in 2008. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18…. I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”