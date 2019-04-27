Taylor Swift says new album title is in ME! video and challenges fans to find it

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 4.25 pm April 27 2019, 4.25 pm

Taylor Swift has challenged her fans to find the title of her new album by following the clues contained in the video for her latest single, ME! The track features Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie and the colourful, Mary Poppins inspired video has already racked up 45 million views, in just over half a day. Taylor confirmed the title of both the album and next single are contained in the video, but no-one has found them yet.

She wrote on Twitter, "So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven't seen people finding them yet... #MEmusicvideo." The 29-year-old singer added two detective emojis. Fans replied to the post with their suggestions, with a popular choice for the album title Awesome. Me was Swift's first new music since the 2017 album Reputation.

The music video featured a kitten, which Swift has since confirmed is her latest pet cat, adding to Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, named after characters from the TV series Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order respectively. Writing on Twitter on Friday, Swift revealed her new addition's name is Benjamin Button, presumably named after the eponymous character from F Scott Fitzgerald's short story The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. Swift added, "He's a good boy."

She also shared a selfie video on Instagram showing her carrying Benjamin Button, saying, "I've never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they're a human baby."