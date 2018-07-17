home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Taylor Swift's latest on-stage adventure leaves her hanging

First published: July 16, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Just after Beyonce and Jay-Z’s stage malfunction, it’s now another star who literally got stuck up in the air in the midst of the concert. But what earns respect is that the singer handled the unexpected malfunction like a pro! It’s Taylor Swift, during her second sold-out show in Phildelphia on Saturday night as a part of her Reputation Stadium Tour, when she experienced sudden technical difficulties. Hats off to what she did next!

It was while she was performing her recent hit Delicate, she got stuck in mid-air in a sparkly basket that was supposed to carry her across the stadium. Surprised about the same, the singer admitted, "I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here. It's a nice view, though."

"So what you just saw was me going like straight up and down in this sparkly basket. It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium," she said. "So what happens now is basically I'm just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next."

And while the stage was getting fixed, the singer, in an attempt to help kill time, started singing Our Song and then broke into Wildest Dreams without any backup music. For sure it delighted the crowd and ultimately led to one of her most memorable concerts of all time when the entire stadium sang along.

She eventually got into a new basket and was carried across the stadium as planned.

Deserves all respect, truly!

 

