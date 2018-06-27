Taylor Swift's net worth is around $280 million and nah we aren't kidding!

Who does not know the pop sensational, Taylor Swift? Right from taking a dig at her music to ringing wild imaginations into her tunes, the singer has done it all. With 10 Grammy awards in her kitty, it's no surprise that Taylor Swift is one of the top-earning entertainers in the business. Hot, lean and sexy, Swift, 28, is currently the youngest person on the Forbes list of America's richest female entertainers coming in at number nine with a net worth of $280 million. With this, the ‘Look What You Made Me’ singer lands at a higher ranking than fellow musical artists like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and even higher than any of the Kardashians.

Swift's albums and singles have topped the charts over the years, earning her the spot as one of the richest female singers of 2017. In fact, Swift only falls financially below mega stars like Beyoncé, Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, and Madonna. In May 2015, Swift ranked 64th on the annual Forbes list of the world's most powerful women, making her the youngest woman to ever land on the list. As of July 2016, Swift was also the world's top earning celebrity, raking in $170 million for the year, as reported by Forbes.

Further, the pop star owes a great deal of her financial success to her massive 1989 World Tour, grossing $200 million in the United States alone and earning a quarter of a billion dollars for the tour. In total, her 1989 (2014) album has sold more than 10.1 million copies worldwide, including 1.287 million copies in its first week on the shelves, more than any other album in the 12 years prior.

Back in 2004, Swift became the youngest songwriter ever to sign with Sony, when she was all of 15 years. By 2009, her second studio album Fearless (2008) had won four Grammys. Her albums Speak Now (2010) and Red (2012) subsequently sold 1 million copies each during their first weeks, making her the only music act to have three albums sell more than 1 million copies in their first weeks.

Even in rare times when her album sales haven't been through the roof, Swift's endorsement partnerships with companies like Apple, AT&T, Target, CoverGirl, and Coca-Cola have helped boost the country pop singer to the top financially, quite the feat for someone in their twenties.

According to Billboard, Swift's most recent album Reputation has sold over 1.82 million copies, likely making her net worth hit slightly above the $280 million mark. While not enough to surpass Beyoncé's personal net worth just yet, that seems like an income 2004 Swift probably could have only imagined in her wildest dreams.

