Taylor Swift's new single 'ME!' comes with epic snake put down of past feuds

Taylor Swift has made a spectacular return to the pop world with her first single in two years and it came with a pointed reference to past feuds. The rainbow coloured visual treat of the video that accompanied the single, a duet with Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, which dropped at 5 am on Friday morning, has left fans in raptures.

It was the opening moments of 'ME!' that has got fans abuzz as 29-year-old Taylor reigniting the 'snake' comment that has seen her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the past. The Mary Poppins themed video begins with a terrifying snake slithering across the floor before baring its fangs at the camera.

Just as it looks to pounce, the snake explodes into a riot of butterflies but the symbolism of it all was not lost on her fans, who rejoiced at Taylor's joyful return.

One tweeted: "The beginning when the snake turned into butterflies was AMAZING and iconic"

While another was loving the symbolism of the snake becoming a butterfly, shouting on Twitter : "OMG THE SNAKE IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE BRIDGE BETWEEN REPUTATION AND THE NEW ERA"

A third echoed many Swift fans, writing: " Taylor Swift finally transforming from a snake into a butterfly is epic"

Speaking about her return, Taylor had said: "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes (people) feel better about themselves."

Here's Taylor's tweet sharing her song ME.

ME! Out now! Made this song with @brendonurie and @iamjoellittle. Dave Meyers and I co-directed the video. And everyone knows you can’t spell awesome without DAVIDBRENDONJOEL. Oh wait... https://t.co/xFsUDfSRSJ pic.twitter.com/0FgYZqMeOP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 26, 2019

Swift had been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project, which comes two years after the release of her last album, Reputation.