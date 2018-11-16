'Tell me why' are Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing along to the Backstreet Boys?

After the controversial meet with President Donald Trump, at the White House, Kanye West has been spending time with another prominent face in the US. It was none other than founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. Ye was seen enjoying some downtime with Zuckerburg and their choice of music surprised us! Kanye West took to Twitter and shared a somewhat blurry photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg doing karaoke together. It seems like they were singing the 1999 classic ‘I Want It That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys. Here, have a look:
While it is unclear why the singer and the Facebook CEO were out together in the first place, people still had plenty to say about the get-together, with a funny take to it.
Earlier in 2016, West demanded that Zuckerberg invest $1 billion in him after the controversial rapper claimed he was $53 million in debt. It appears that it is now a thing of past and the two have moved on ahead in life and are good friends.
