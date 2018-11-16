'Tell me why' are Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing along to the Backstreet Boys?

After the controversial meet with President Donald Trump, at the White House, Kanye West has been spending time with another prominent face in the US. It was none other than founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. Ye was seen enjoying some downtime with Zuckerburg and their choice of music surprised us! Kanye West took to Twitter and shared a somewhat blurry photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg doing karaoke together. It seems like they were singing the 1999 classic ‘I Want It That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys. Here, have a look:

We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP — ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018

While it is unclear why the singer and the Facebook CEO were out together in the first place, people still had plenty to say about the get-together, with a funny take to it.

I never thought Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg would have so much in common with my Saturday nights at La Sing https://t.co/8GBuVHfiZA — Emily Olle (@emilyolle) November 15, 2018

I would like to announce that I, too, will be taking a step back from politics to concentrate on singing boy-band karaoke with oligarchs — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 15, 2018

tell me why — Bobby (@SullivanBobby) November 15, 2018

"Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing 'I Want It That Way' together," is a phrase I never even considered possible until today. https://t.co/tzVGF8Nen7 — nathaniel (@NatMcMahan) November 15, 2018

Excuse me is that Kanye and Mark Zuckerberg doing Karaoke together https://t.co/75Qi1gywAr — Bridget (@bridget_potasky) November 15, 2018

What do you think Mark Zuckerberg’s go-to karaoke song is? — Margaret Farrell (@MargeGFarrell) November 15, 2018

*Mark Zuckerberg at karaoke* His Brain: Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say it Zuckerberg: "I wannnnnnt it that way." — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) November 15, 2018

Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke was the last thing I thought I’d wake up to. https://t.co/YoWOBjzNTV — Floor8 (@Floor8Official) November 15, 2018

Earlier in 2016, West demanded that Zuckerberg invest $1 billion in him after the controversial rapper claimed he was $53 million in debt. It appears that it is now a thing of past and the two have moved on ahead in life and are good friends.

