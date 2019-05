Afp May 30 2019, 7.47 pm May 30 2019, 7.47 pm

The first teaser for Terminator: Dark Fate introduces new human-machine hybrid called Grace (Mackenzie Davis), her future-critical wards Dani (Natalia Reyes) and Miguel (Diego Boneta), and their liquid steel pursuer Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna). It also welcomes back Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton, 1984's The Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2) and an allied Terminator in hiding (Arnold Schwarzenegger, all five Terminator films to date).

The November 2019 action movie is also a return for James Cameron, writer, producer, and director on the first two franchise entries, who is back as co-producer and one of the story writers for Dark Fate. Paramount Pictures released a brief accompanying featurette focusing on Cameron and some behind-the-scenes sequences, with Cameron describing Dark Fate as the direct sequel to Terminator 2.

"We pick up the characters that we knew from 'Terminator 2' and we carry them forward," he said. He and director Tim Miller (Deadpool) also talk up the involvement of Hamilton and Schwarzenegger, leaving a focus on the movie's newcomers for another time.