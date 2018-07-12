Thai cave rescue operation inspires movie

The whole world has been tuned in to the daring Thai cave rescue operation in which 12 players of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach were safely rescued from a cave where they were stuck from June 23. It was surely shocking incident and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor even tweeted that this real life incident could be a script for a blockbuster movie. Looks like someone has read his tweet.

Hollywood studio Pure Flix Entertainment is keen on making a movie on the incident. They confirmed to Variety that they are seeking rights to turn this real-life rescue mission into a film. Managing Partner of Pure Flix, Michael Scott, was helping in the cave rescue mission from his home in Thailand. The studio posted a video of Scott on their official Twitter handle.

Pure Flix joins the rest of the world in thanking God for answering prayers for the successful rescue of those trapped in the cave in Thailand.



Managing partner Michael Scott, from his home in Thailand, has been helping at the cave rescue in Chiang Rai the past 4 days. pic.twitter.com/htt1vN9oU1 — Pure Flix (@PureFlix) July 10, 2018

It is yet to be seen if the studio will be given the rights to make a film on the incident.

The 12 boys and their coach were found by British divers last week. The rescue operation started on Sunday and four boys were taken out on the day one itself. On second day the other four boys were rescued and then finally on Tuesday, the last four boys and their coach were out.