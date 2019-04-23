Thanks to Omar Abdullah, we just revisited a Kashmiri Game of Thrones fan anthem!

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 12.15 am April 23 2019, 12.15 am

14th April 2019. Game of Thrones fans across the world were waiting for the winter to officially arrive. India is probably home to the highest number of GoT fans because we hear the first episode was pirated the highest number of times here... LOL! Anyway, politician and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has just set the mood better as he shared a not very recent but powerful video - a Game of Thrones anthem curated by a group of Kashmiris!

Titled The Cure, the video was shot across the beautiful, snowy valleys of Gulmarg, that actually resemble the set of the show. It was not only widely loved by the internet but also found its way to the official Game of Thrones fan anthem, being the only Indian entry. With intriguing music arrangements using local instruments and actors who look and act great, the video is worth watching more than once! Just in case you've missed it before, here it goes. Omar Abdullah endorses!

Reportedly, musicians Sufiyan Malik, Hujat Kirmani & Zakir Bakshi played the tunes that we hear. Can you also recognise John Snow and Tyrion Lannister?

Game of Thrones, so far, has only aired two out of the six scheduled episodes. The second episode released on Monday but did not garner rave reviews, quite opposite to what we were expecting. To top it, the episode was accidentally leaked by the German branch of a streaming platform. It took the video only a few minutes to spread like fire and it was uploaded to thousands of websites.

Game of Thrones makers, however, aren't really aliens to piracy. The year before last as well, a number of episodes were leaked ahead of the release dates. The makers tried their best to curb piracy from the sets itself and had come up with ways to restrict spy drones. But as we can see, it didn't help much!