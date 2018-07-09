Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit will face a Thanos-style mass ban

When Thanos wiped out all half the universe, he did it with the sole hope of bringing balance. Perhaps taking the cue, the admins of the subreddit Thanos Did Nothing Wrong, have decided to ban half of its subscribers. Thanos Did Nothing Wrong had grown very quickly and after a lot of drama, the moderators decided to ban about 230,000 users. Currently, it has about 465,000 subscribers.

Thanos did Nothing Wrong started off as a meme dump yard and consists of fan theories on the film and its characters. But it soon ran low on resources, reports BGR. The subreddit lost out on karma, good posts failed to get upvotes and quality, in general, took a hit. Many users craved for a ban and it soon gathered steam.

The mass ban was originally subjected to take place on July 4, but after consultation with some of the admins of Reddit, the mods decided that it would be a bad idea to remove people on that day. Many of Reddit’s engineers would be out for the day and wouldn’t be prepared for a mass ban.

So a new date has been approved and it’s on July 9. “The admins are designing a bot for me that will allow me to do the job in a quick and easy manner,” wrote moderator, The-Jedi-Apprentice. “So, be patient, and thank you all for your support.”

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos, posted a video on the ban. “Here we go Reddit users,” he says, before snapping his fingers.