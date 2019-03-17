Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magazine cover

The last instalment of the Avengers series, Avengers: Endgame, is just a month away from its release and fans of the MCU are breathlessly counting days! The trailer of the upcoming part was recently released and as expected, it has taken the internet by storm. Fans have been speculating endlessly about the fate of their favourite characters and are busy building multiple conspiracy theories. Amidst which, we got our hands on something which is sure to blow your mind away! Believe it or not, it’s the leaked look of the mighty Thanos in Endgame.

All thanks to the Empire magazine’s April cover, featuring Josh Brolin’s first look from the upcoming film. While there’s time for the cover to be officially released, one leaked image of it has surfaced on the internet and fans are losing their calm. In it, the mad titan is donning full armour and can be seen scowling. This is perhaps the angriest we have seen him and it has certainly amped up the excitement level to know which Avenger has caused him so much wrath! The deadly antagonist can also be seen sporting the Infinity Gauntlet which carries all the powerful Infinity Stones.

The trailer features all the Avengers, including Iron man, Pepper Potts, Captain America, Thor, and Hawkeye, recalling the incidents that were caused due to Thanos’ snap. The mightiest superheroes are also seen determined in the trailer to do ‘whatever it takes’ to bring back their fallen friends. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Captain Marvel’s interaction with Thor which was widely loved by fans.

The film releases on April 26. We expect the final battle to be bigger and better!