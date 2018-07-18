The 61st Grammy Awards to return to Los Angeles

The Grammys that can be called as ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ are all set to return to Los Angeles next year. New York’s Madison Square Garden was the place where the awards took place last year and now, the 61st edition is slated to return to LA on February 10th.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Centre only on CBS. The nominations for the awards will be announced on December 5 and will honour the best in recordings between the period of October 1 2017 and September 30 2018.

“We are delighted to host the world’s premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. He added, "As always, GRAMMY season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."

“It is exciting that ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ will be back at the Staples Center in the heart of the City of Angels. We look forward to showcasing musicians across multiple musical genres on the world’s biggest stage,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment.