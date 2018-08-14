The Art of How to Train Your Dragon book to release soon after the film

The third iteration of How to Train Your Dragon is all set to be released next year in March, and according to Hollywood Reporter, Dark Horse Books will be releasing an in-depth look at the artwork of the film. The hardcover version of The Art of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will reportedly include several unseen pieces of art that were part of the development of the film.

The publication will also include the director - Dean DeBlois’ commentary and the artists who worked on the film. The report mentions that the book will consist of 184 pages and is available for pre-order for $39.99, before its launch on 5th March 2018.

The upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will have Toothless attempting to flirt with a Lightfury, a female dragon of his species. The DeBlois directorial will be produced by Brad Lewis and Bonnie Arnold. The story will feature Hiccup and Teacup face a threat unlike anything they’ve come across.

The trailer for the film showed an older Hiccup and he is seen sporting quite a decent amount of beard. Fans initially went crazy seeing an older Hiccup, but it kind of fits as it shows that the story is progressing.