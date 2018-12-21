Hollywood The Backpack Kid tags Fortnite over Flossing Debanu Das December 21 2018, 1.05 am December 21 2018, 1.05 am

Shots fired at Fortnite! Russell Horning, aka the Backpack Kid, filed a lawsuit against a popular video game company for allegedly breaching his copyrights. A law firm representing the 16-year-old told Variety that Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive breached his copyright by including his signature dance move known as ‘flossing.’ Horning had made the Floss into a cult move when he pulled it off on Saturday Night Live while performing with Katy Perry. The dance earned Horning a huge number of fans.

Besides horning, there are a bunch of other celebs who have filed a lawsuit against the companies. According to the Guardian, the list includes Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro. 2 Milly had filed a lawsuit against Epic Games after it allegedly added a dance move known as Milly Rock. The move was created for a music video in 2014 and Fortnite had included it in its fifth season.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro complained that Epic Games and 2K Sports creator, Take Two Interactive, used his dance move called The Carlton Dance without asking for his permission. However, reports mentioned that it might be difficult for the celebs to win the case. According to Eurogamer, the US Copyright Office has prohibitions over registering dance moves. Apparently, there’s an issue over proving who created the move and figuring out who owns it.