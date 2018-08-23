The big Ben clocks into rehab once again

Actor Ben Affleck’s treatment for alcoholism seems to have done no good so far, as he is checking back into rehab, state reports. On Wednesday afternoon, his estranged wife Jennifer Garner was papped driving him to the rehab in a car, reveals a source close to ET. This comes right after a recent breakup from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

So, on Wednesday afternoon, Garner arrived at his house with a bodyguard for intervention and then she drove him to the rehab along with the bodyguard in the car. Another source reveals that the actor had been drinking heavily since Monday and he did have an idea that it was time he sought help. Affleck and Shookus had been dating for a year post his split from Garner, his wife of 10 years with whom he shares three children named Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Garner seemed to be emotional as she arrived at his residence and as they were spotted going to the rehab, a picture of her handling him a fast food bag also made its way online. The picture seemed to be clicked near an LA area facility.

Affleck’s struggle with alcohol isn’t new, but he had vowed to stop drinking post a rehab completion in March 2017. However, his sobriety came into question only recently post his breakup from Shookus. And, just like last year, Garner is there by his side, in times of despair.