The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: Netflix gets the scares from Satanists, here’s why

Bad news for all the Netflix fans! The leading video streaming website has landed into a controversy by a group of Satanists from The Satanic Temple. The reason being, Netflix and Warner Bros copying the Satanist group’s statue of the goat deity Baphomet in their horror show named, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. The statue showed in the series strikes a close resemblance to the Satanist’s tribute to Baphomet.

However, the lawsuit amount which Netflix is likely to face for the copyright infringement is a whopping $ 50 million, now that’s a huge deal!

The court documents that were submitted to New York District Court on Thursday include a claim that the statue designed by the Satanist group in 2013-2014 is copyrighted and the one displayed in the show was a mere modification of that design.

For purposes of comparison... pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018

The group’s founder, Lucien Greaves took to Twitter and shared a comparison of both the statues.

The team of Netflix and Warner Bros declined to comment on the same. ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is a supernatural web series, based on the life of Sabrina Spellman, a half-mortal half-witch teenager, being featured on Netflix. Stay tuned to in.com for further updates.