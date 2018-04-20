The Conjuring’s monster is back to haunt you in The Nun

The James Wan-directed Conjuring franchise has been notorious for scaring the daylights out of people with some truly memorable twists and even better villains. One of the terrifying villains in the series in undoubtedly Valak, the demon dressed as a nun who appeared first in The Conjuring 2. In a spinoff titled The Nun, Valak will take the spotlight and the makers of the film have released the first official look.

The first look shows Valak in its material form through the picture is accentuated with a lot of black and white. Valak still has a painted look on its face – the same one when he first appeared in front of Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 2. We don’t know much about the plot details of the film but the first look sure does prove that the film will be creepy.

The Nun, in terms of chronology, will be the first Conjuring film on the franchise’s timeline. This means the event in the film takes place before Annabelle: Creation. The film is set in Romania and will follow a Catholic priest who is sent in by the Vatican to investigate a nun’s mysterious death. The priest will see himself come face to face with Valak during his investigations.

Valak’s gender in the film is not known. Though it is dressed in the attire of a nun, Valak is actually depicted as male in the Key of Solomon. The grimoire describes the demon as a winged boy riding a two-headed dragon, with the power to find treasures. But then demons are confusing, perhaps that is why the makers chose this particular look for it. The Nun will hit theatres on September 7.