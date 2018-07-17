The Crown: First Look of Olivia Colman as the Queen unveiled

Netflix’s series The Crown is surely one of the most interesting series we have seen on the digital medium. Two seasons of the series have been released and recently at when the Emmy awards were announced, the show had received 13 nominations. The series will be having two more seasons, and recently the first look of the actress Olivia Colman from the series has been unveiled.

Olivia Colman will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth season of the series. She has replaced actress Claire Foy. Olivia will star alongside Tobias Menzies who will be seen as Prince Phillip. Tobias replaces Matt Smith in the series.

Talking about other characters in the series Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret. She will be placing Vanessa Kirby. Erin Doherty will be seen as Princess Anne, Jason Watkins will portray the role of Harold Wilson, and Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones’ character.

The season three of the series is expected to premiere in 2019. It will start from where the season two ended and will cover the period of 1964 through the early 1970s.

The Crown is based on an award-winning play by showrunner Peter Morgan. It chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.