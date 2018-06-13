The custody dispute of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children continues!

According to multiple reports in the media, Angelina Jolie is being reprimanded by the court for not allowing Brad Pitt to foster a relationship with their kids. There’s a risk of her losing out on the custody to her kids if she doesn’t abide by the summer schedule the ex-lovers had agreed upon.

As per reports in the US Weekly and The Blast, the LA County Superior stated that ‘not having a relationship with their father’ would be ‘harmful’ to the kids namely Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox, Vivienne.

David Glass, Family Law Attorney who isn’t associated with the case told People.com that it is very rare to see intervention from the court in this manner even though it’s a typical practice to evaluate extensively and prevent the kids to be drifted away from a parent. Said Glass, "It looks like what this judge was weighing was the difference between estrangement and alienation. The difference there is, estrangement is when children aren’t connected to one of the parents, mainly because of something that parent did. So a hypothetical, if dad screams and yells at the kids and doesn’t treat them nicely, the kids stop wanting to see dad, that’s estrangement. An alienation refers to where children have been told by the other parent that the parent they’re not seeing is bad, or doesn’t like them, or doesn’t care about them."

For those unitiated, Brangelina separated in September 2016 after two years of wedded bliss. The custody of their kids is solely with Jolie, but as per the recent orders from the court, the custody arrangement is likely to change.