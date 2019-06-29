In Com Staff June 29 2019, 6.09 pm June 29 2019, 6.09 pm

The marriage of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was one of Hollywood's most celebrated couplings before their shocking divorce. Many were surprised when they went their separate ways but their split was actually a long time coming. It may have only been five years of marriage, from 2000 to 2005, but away from the cameras, wedded bliss crumbled quickly and the downhill slope towards divorce was unforgiving. There are always many factors as to why a relationship breaks down and here are some of the reasons which led to Brad and Jen parting ways.

Brad was "wasting his life"

Long before Brad had met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith, there was trouble in paradise. Brad felt he was becoming "dull" and said he "got burnt out and felt that [he] was wasting [his] opportunity." Jennifer meanwhile could see the cracks and admitted, "Those moments where it looks like 'Uh-oh, this isn't working!' — those are the most important, transformative moments." Rather than transform their marriage, it went the other way and Jennifer has said, "That's not Brad's view of it. We believe in different things, I guess."

The children 'issue'

The pair were at loggerheads about starting a family and contrary to a number of reports since it was Jennifer that was driving the idea of having children. In a heartbreaking twist, Jen found herself getting divorced the very year she had hoped to have children. A source close to the couple revealed, "When Brad and Jen were in the marriage, having a baby was not his priority - ever. It was an abstract desire for him, whereas for Jen it was much more immediate." It was reported after the divorce that Jen had 'selfishly put her acting career ahead of his desire to start a family', but she has refuted this claim strongly, even penning her viewpoint for Huffington Post in 2016.

The 'pressure' was too much

The couple felt a huge pressure to keep up appearances, especially as they had been separately dubbed 'the sexiest man alive' and 'America's sweetheart'. They moved to a $46million home in Beverly Hills in the search of privacy and space out of the spotlight but with every move, they made being scrutinised, eventually, the relationship started to crack under the pressure. With the public wanting babies too, it became an intolerable situation to be in.

Career take-off

Absence can make the heart grow fonder but for Brad and Jen, it became a burden as their careers took off simultaneously, leaving them apart for variable lengths of time. Jennifer has admitted that there were times when she desperately wanted Brad with her but his filming commitments meant they were becoming increasingly estranged.

Brad's 'drug problem'