The dramatic Harvey Weinstein sex scandal summed up in 15 points

Power makes man lose his mind, and that’s exactly what happened with Hollywood producer Harvery Weinstein. Being friends with A-list actresses and collaborating with them over projects lead him to believe he could seek, and in some cases even force sexual favours. The #Metoo campaign took off when Weinstein was exposed and has only become louder from then on.

Here’s a timeline of how the law caught up with Harvey Weinstein

1. Harvey Weinstein is a famous Hollywood producer who started a company called The Weinstein Company with his brother in the year 2005. He has worked with the biggest names from the Hollywood including Merlyn Streep.

2. In 2017, a New York Times investigation left everyone in shock when Ashley Judd narrated the sexual assault story carried out by Harvey two decades ago.

3. She described how the producer had called her for breakfast at Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel on the pretext of having a business meeting. But later sent her up to his room, where he appeared in a bathrobe. He made several demands of sexual favours including that of shoulder rub, massage and watching him take shower.

4. Post this, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer stated that his team is preparing for a lawsuit against New York Times.

5. New York Times spoke to almost eight women later who were supposedly victims of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assaults and all claimed positive. But what came further left everyone in shock.

6. A-list actresses including Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and more, opened up and confessed that Harvey demanded sexual favours from them at some point of time.

7. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name too got associated with this when her former manager revealed that Harvey wanted to meet the actress ‘alone’. She became Aishwarya’s shield and never left her alone with Harvey.

8. In October 2017, The Weinstein Company board fired Harvey Weinstein due to these allegations.

9. Georgina Chapman, Harvey’s wife, decided to divorce him after the allegations when she quoted to People, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.”

10. Later it was reported that Harvey was planning to leave his country and head to a foreign land to seek treatment for his addiction to sex.

11. In May 2018, Harvey was arrested on the charges of rape and sex crimes filed by Manhattan District Attorney's office.

12. He was indicted on rape charges of two women whose identity has not been disclosed.

13. The producer was released after paying $1 million for bail and turning in his passport. He has also been asked to wear an electronic monitoring device and to be confined in New York and Connecticut where he has homes.

14. Though he has pleaded not guilty in charges of rape and sex crimes, the trial is still underway.

15. It was after this Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal got exposed that #MeToo campaign gained mileage on social media. A ton of people came out and addressed the menace of sexual harassment making use of this hashtag.

Well, we have heard of casting couch and other illegal practices prevailing in the world of glamour, but Harvey Weinstein's case remains the most controversial one of all times.