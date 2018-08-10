The first look of baby Nifflers is out and these ‘Fantastic Beasts’ are cute for sure!

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them introduced us to the adorable Niffler and fans immediately took a liking to them. The small, mischievous creatures have a penchant for finding anything glittery, especially coins. If you thought they were cute, just wait till you see the newly released photo of the creature from the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we’ve now got a glimpse of the bay versions of these creatures. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep underground in search of treasures. They’re often assigned to Curse-Breakers by the Head Goblin of Gringotts to dig underground to look for hidden treasures in cursed locations. While they may look like something you’d like to keep as a pet, they can quite destructive – just ask Newt Scamander, who lost his Niffler twice and it tried to rob a bank and jewelery shop.

According to EW, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will bring a number of new creatures to the wizarding world, such as a leucrota, which is moose-like and has a big mouth and Kelpie, a Scottish sea creature.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is scheduled to release in November and will have Eddie Redmayne reprising the role of Newt. Johnny Depp will play the menacing Grindelwald, Jude Law takes up Dumbledore’s robes and Zoe Kravitz will play Leta Lestrange.