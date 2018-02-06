The first look of Disneys Solo: A Star Wars Story is out

Disney has finally released the first official look of its Star War film. The teaser of Solo: A Star Wars Story was aired during the Super Bowl on February 4. The role of Han Solo which was previously portrayed by Harrison Ford will be taken over by Alden Ehrenreich in this one. The star cast also includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, and Joonas Suotamo.

The film which has been directed by Ron Howard follows the journey of young Han Solo and Chewbacca before they join the Rebellion. It will also include their encounter with Lando Calrissian. The teaser ends on a brief glimpse of Ehrenreich. It also gives glimpses of new-looking Millennium Falcon, Woody Harrelson’s Beckett, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca.

The film saw a rocky production last year when directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired midway through the shooting over “creative differences.” They were then replaced by the Apollo 13 director who reshot a considerable amount of the film. The film is penned by Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote three other Star Wars films and his son, Jon Kasdan. The 51 times Oscar nominee John Williams will write the theme of this first film in the franchise. This year he is nominated for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The trailer of Solo will be released today, February 6 on ABC’s Good Morning America. The film will hit the theatres on May 25.