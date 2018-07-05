The First Purge is all about hitting the Trump administration where it hurts

The First Purge is a film that had gathered a lot of storm when it was announced. The teaser capitalised on a Donald Trump-style campaign. This time the theme of the film is based on an America that is led by the Trump administration. The film will open on 27 international markets by next week and according to reports, the plan to release the film on July 4 was a deliberate move.

With the release, The First Purge goes back to an infamous news on Trump – the Access Hollywood tapes. The film makes a complete mockery of it. The protagonist, Nya is shown to be assaulted by a man who grabs her crotch, and she fights him off, shouting “pussy-grabbing mother**ker."

The film is filled with political comments and takes a dig at the Trump administration. "It was making fun of what's in the news. It was real — and Nya, played by Lex, is a very strong character," said filmmaker Gerard McMurray, to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director James DeMonaco began the franchise on 2013. The first film was titled The Purge and it had Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey in a story where the US government legalized all sorts of crime for one night a year. Following that film, sequels arrived in the form of Purge: Anarchy in 2014 and Purge: Election Year in 2015.