The Greatest Showman: What are the critics saying?

This week, there aren’t any big films back home and that’s exactly the kind of window Hollywood looks for in a country like India. This Friday Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman will release which is Hugh’s first film after he retired from the Logan series. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film traces the journey of a man who dreams to make a breathtaking musical and eventually becomes phenomena. Besides Hugh Jackman, the period musical drama also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendeya. The Wolverine of Hollywood promises something bigger and better this time. However, inspired by the story of how P. T. Barnum started the Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its attractions, the movie received mixed reviews, with praise for the cast, music and production value, but has been criticized for the artistic license taken.

The Asian Age: Mayur Sanap gave a good 4/5 stars rating while calling it an ‘It's a show well done’. The review also added that the story is interesting and the performances are fantastic, but it's the musical numbers that make The Greatest Showman stunning.

Rotten Tomatoes: The film has an approval rating of 53% based on 159 reviews, with an average rating of 6/10. The website's critical consensus reads, "The Greatest Showman tries hard to dazzle the audience with a Barnum-style sense of wonder -- but at the expense of its complex subject's far more intriguing real-life story.

Chicago Sun-Times: Richard Roeper gave the film 3/4 stars, saying, "With all that corn and cheese and old-timey sentiment, The Greatest Showman ends up scoring some very timely social arguments. P.T. Barnum himself would have approved the dramatic sleight of hand."

Rolling Stone: Peter Travers gave the film 1.5/4 stars and asked, "How do you cast a virtuoso Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, spare no expense in production values, add a score by Oscar and Tony winners Ben Pasek and Justin Paul and still end up with the shrill blast of nothing that is The Greatest Showman?"

The Guardian: Wendy Ide rated the film with 2/5 stars and said, “Hugh Jackman is having a great time as circus impresario PT Barnum, but the audience is left shortchanged.”

On the same lines, Kevin Maher gave 1/5 stars and said, “Hugh Jackman cracks the whip as PT Barnum, but the clowns were in charge of this film.”