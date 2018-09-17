The Joker is no joke for Joaquin Phoenix

Heath Ledger set the bar when it came to playing the role of the Joker. To that end, actors Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix have a lot to do. For the standalone Joker origin film starring Phoenix, the actor is hard at work and the makers of the film released the first look of his character with the caption Arthur.

A new set video from Todd Philips’ ‘JOKER’ starring Joaquin Phoenix has been officially released. (Source: @DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/l6sx7ZvHof — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2018

Joaquin was spotted practicing for his role, with a grocery bag, and sans makeup, as part of his preparation. He looked pretty good at it, and we think he might pull off a good one, considering that he’s an Oscar winner. The video shows the actor being involved in an argument with someone dressed as a clown. Meanwhile, director Todd Phillips, released a picture of Phoenix in his element – again without makeup, in a close up shot.

It was previously reported that Phoenix’s character will be known as Arthur Fleck in the film. The film’s official brief states, “Under the direction of Todd Phillips, the film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen.”

The yet untitled Joker film is being produced by Martin Scorsese and according to some reports, it is inspired by his King of Comedy and Taxi Driver. The film is scheduled to release in October 2019.