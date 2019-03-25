The Jonas Brothers are set for another single, Nick Jonas teases fans

In February, The Jonas Brothers surprised fans with their comeback single titled Sucker and the trio, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, have been on a roll since then. The three also revealed in an interview that they have ’30-40’ more songs in store for us and needless to say, fans have been waiting with bated breath for them to unveil their songs. Well, you didn’t have to wait for long as their next single is already on the way! Guess what? Nick has even shared his look from the next music video on Instagram.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old posted a video on his Instagram story which sees him and Joe twinning in their outfits. The two are wearing navy blue coats over white shirts with black trim. “B***h stole my look,” Nick can be heard saying in the video. He also captioned the clip saying ‘shooting something.’ He even posted another picture of him with the same caption. In it, he is donning bright yellow pants, a black and white chequered shirt and printed sneakers.

The excitement of the fans can be seen clearly seen in the comments section!

View this post on Instagram Shooting something... 🎥 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 24, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

Sucker also featured the trio’s lady-loves Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. The Jonas Brothers made their debut in 2005 and parted ways in 2013 to focus on their solo musical careers. Speculations of them making a comeback started in January 2018 when the band's official IG account was reactivated after good five years. They got the buzz high by releasing a teaser video in February 2019 which had all three shouting ‘we’re back.’