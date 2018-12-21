Hollywood The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters won’t let you keep up with their apps in 2019 Debanu Das December 21 2018, 1.05 am December 21 2018, 1.05 am

Thanks to a new announcement on the Kardashian-Jenner family website, you’ll have to find other methods to keep up with the family. Right off the bat, we can only think of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and social media. On December 19, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner announced that all their respective websites will be taken down in 2019, in a bid to start fresh. Around the same time last year, Kendall Jenner had announced that she too, would be shutting down her app.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead," a statement on their website read. The apps were launched in 2015 and with a subscription of $2.99, fans could get access to never-before-seen photos and videos related to the private lives of the family.

Despite the shutting down of the apps, you don’t have to worry about the ladies running out of money any time soon. Recently, Kylie Jenner made it to Forbes’ list of America’s Wealthiest Celebs. She’s at the fifth spot with a net worth of $900 million. Besides, the Kardashians and Jenners have a thriving cosmetics business to rake in the moolah.