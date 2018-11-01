The Kardashians take Halloween glam to Victoria Secret level

It can’t get sexier than this. The Kardashian and Jenner clan took their fashion game notches higher when they stepped out to celebrate Halloween. All five sisters took by looking so damn hot. *drooling*

Push-up bras, feathered wings, subtle tan makeup, the works. The sister squad recently dressed up as Victoria Secret Angels and made us ogle over them. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner wore the sexiest costumes for Halloween.

Reportedly, the babes borrowed wings and lingerie from the US lingerie giant and wore it to a party in Los Angeles. Kim, 37, went the all-white way and sported a busty lace bra teamed with a pair of barely-there VS knickers, and of course not to miss the feathered wings accentuated her overall look.

Kylie and Khloe on the other hand flashed their post-baby bodies, with Kylie opting for a sheer catsuit and matching light toned pink bra, and Khloe in push-up bra and knickers flaunted her abs. Kendall though was the interesting onw. She is, in fact, an actual VS model but opted for a least reveling outfit, comprising of white sheer bodysuit and a matching bra. In our books, these sisters clearly won the Halloween costume contest.

View this post on Instagram Halloween 2018 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

Meanwhile Kim’s baby North appeared alongside her cousin, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope dressed up as sparkling and still water costumes that replicated Kanye and Lil Pump from the I Love It music video. So cute!

Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

