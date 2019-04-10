The Last Summer: This Netflix film will make you yearn for young love!

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 4.26 pm April 10 2019, 4.26 pm

Netflix released the trailer for it's newest film, The Last Summer and it spells warm days full of fun, frolic, roman, and heartbreaks. Banking on the upcoming summer vacations, this film will release on May 3. It stars K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews in Riverdale) who leads the star cast along with Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage, Sosie Bacon, Wolfgang Novogratz, Gabrielle Anwar, Ed Quinn, Jacob McCarthy, Mario Revolori, Gage Golightly, Norman Johnson, Jr. and Tyler Posey. The film is aiming to be a hit with the teens as the trailer sees the cast donning shorts, flip-flops, open shirt and tube tops. The film is colourful in its depiction of a young life.

The official synopsis reads as: "Featuring several intersecting stories, The Last Summer follows a group of recent high school graduates as they navigate their way through their final summer before taking off for college. As the youths wrestle with love lost and found, form friendships in unexpected circumstances, and take greater control in their relationships with parents, they ultimately decide who they will be and what they will do as they stand on the precipice of adulthood." Have a look at the trailer here:

The film can easily be categorised into the teen/rom-com genre and it looks like a hit when its target audience is taken into consideration. A seemingly coming-of-age film, Netflix's The Last Summer trailer doesn't give the story away, as most trailer these days do. Netflix has managed to do a fine job of cutting the trailer, but then again, it is Netflix - why are we surprised? The Last Summer has been directed by William Bindley, who also co-wrote the film with Scott Bindley. The film is produced by Mike Karz, William Bindley and Wayne Rice.