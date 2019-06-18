In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.23 am June 18 2019, 1.23 am

If you thought The Lion King 2019 remake was going to be a shot-for-shot remake of 1994 original then you are mistaken. The new 'live-action' remake of The Lion King is going to make some changes, according to director Jon Favreau, and one of those major changes is the hyenas. Speaking to Empire magazine, Favreau revealed that hyenas Banzai, Ed, and Shenzi underwent substantial alterations for the new film.

Favreau said, "The hyenas had to change a lot. They didn't feel like they matched up well with the photo-realism. A lot of the stuff around them was very stylized." In the new film, the hyenas will be voiced by Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, and Keegan-Michael Key. Kasumba will voice Shenzi, while Andre and Key will voice the newly-named Azizi and Kamari.

The Iron Man director and MCU star Favreau also spoke about other differences that his version will have compared to the original.