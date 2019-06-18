Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Alfre WoodardBanzaiBeyonce Knowles-CarterBilly EichnerChiwetel EjioforDonald GloveredEric AndreFlorence KasumbaJames Earl JonesJohn KaniJohn OliverJon FavreauKeegan-Michael KeyMufasaNalaPumbaaRafikiSarabiScarSeth RogenSimbaThe Lion KingTimonZazu
nextThe Queen will NOT attend baby Archie's christening next month

within