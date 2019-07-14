Entertainment

Miley Cyrus reveals being sexually attracted to women, despite her marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni signs her next Tamil film, details inside

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Alfre WoodardBanzaiBeyonce Knowles-CarterBilly EichnerChiwetel EjioforDonald GloveredEric AndreFlorence KasumbaJames Earl JonesJohn KaniJohn OliverJon FavreauKeegan-Michael KeyMufasaNalaPumbaaRafikiSarabiScarSeth RogenSimbaThe Lion KingTimonZazu
nextNew James Bond film to star Captain Marvel actor as replacement for 007

within