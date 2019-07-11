Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 9.27 am July 11 2019, 9.27 am

Beyonce Knowles has dropped a new single Spirit from her The Lion King inspired album, and it is beyond perfect! The song is a part of the album The Lion King: The Gift which Beyonce will produce and curate tracks from African artists. The singer released her single on July 9, the day of The Lion King's premiere. The four-minute, thirty-seven-second long song captures the spirit of African wildlife, starting with a chant similar to a tribal war cry and rising to a harmony. Beyonce's voice is almost angelic, turning the song into a great experience.

The track Spirit will be one of the songs featuring in the movie The Lion King. According to a press release circulated by Disney, Spirit will be featured in a "pivotal moment involving Nala" which is Beyonce's character. However, The Lion King has its own soundtrack which contains revised versions of the songs that were in the original animated film. We cannot wait to hear how In the Jungle and Hakuna Matata will sound like, in their new avatar! The other songs in the album The Lion King: The Gift might not be featured in the movie but will be a huge platform for African artists. The album cover is also quite pleasing and shows Beyonce with her character Nala.

The song has created quite an uproar and fans are going crazy over Beyonce's perfect vocals. From predicting that Beyonce will win an Oscar for her song to being overwhelmed with emotions, the fans bared it all on Twitter!

Check out some reactions below:

One minute into listening to Beyoncé’s new song ‘Spirit’ from the #LionKing soundtrack pic.twitter.com/Lod1lVelQA — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) July 10, 2019

massive congrats to @Beyonce on winning the Best Original Song Oscar for #Spirit — Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) July 10, 2019

I can’t wait to see Beyoncé perform #Spirit at the 2020 Academy Awards with an 82 piece choir backing her. ...Right before she receives her academy award. — shar (@SharSaysSo) July 10, 2019

SPIRIT!!!! Beyoncé is giving every aspect of her vocal range and technique in this song. And a surprise key change out of nowhere!!! pic.twitter.com/Qwg4388Rp3 — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 10, 2019

Hopefully my neighbors don’t mind this midnight blast of new @Beyonce music #Spirit for #TheLionKing, which ~requires~ a full volume Sonos first listen. I don’t make the rules, I just follow them! pic.twitter.com/HlHdNVMNDv — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) July 10, 2019

The Lion King: The Gift will simultaneously release with The Lion King on July 17, 2019.