Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 4.09 pm July 21 2019, 4.09 pm

The iconic 1994 animated film The Lion King has been given a modern-day retouch with a live-action version. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film features Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala. The film was released worldwide on July 19 and on its very first day the film made a whopping Rs 10.75 crore in India. Now the film has broken another record. Its growth in ticket collection has increased by 70% which has never happened to films that have already opened with Rs 10 crore or more.

According to Box Office India, the lower the collection of a film on the first day, the higher its chances are to grow on the weekend. However, The Lion King has made an exception and shown phenomenal growth. This is probably because of the massive fanbase the original animated film has. On Saturday the film earned Rs 19 crore alone. The Indian box office collection of The Lion King in total is Rs 30 croresin two days.

According to Box Office India, the film might earn close to Rs 50 crore over the weekend but because of the massive Saturday growth, the Sunday collection might slow down a little. The website also stated that the South region of India had shown big gains for the film. The ticket collection in Delhi and UP went up by 80% whereas in Mumbai it was 90%.

Jon Favreau had last directed the live-action version of Disney's The Jungle Book. The director in the premiere of the film sent a video message to Indian fans and appealed them to watch the film. The message said, "Hello India, I am director Jon Favreau. I still remember the love you shared for The Jungle Book. It was heartening to see you connect so beautifully with Mowgli and his animal friends. Now, I am here with my new film, that I cannot wait for you to see. I am telling the story on a bigger grander scale with updated technology. I hope you fall in love all over again with Simba and his journey."