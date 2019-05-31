Nilofar Shaikh May 31 2019, 4.40 pm May 31 2019, 4.40 pm

The official trailer of The Lion King was launched on April 10, 2019. The remake of the film was confirmed after the success of The Jungle Book in 2016. The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. The movie is in making since mid-2017 and slated to release on July 19, 2019, which marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. The Lion King is the last Disney Animation to be given a live-action and CGI makeover. Much to our delight, the makers have shared a few new character posters.

Here's comparing the new posters to the original.

Ernie Sabella had voiced Pumbaa in the original movie. In the remake, Seth Rogen voices the lovable Pumbaa that befriends Donald Glover's Simbaa after the Lion cub runs away from his home following his father Musafa's death. The new Pumbaa's aesthetic is more of a real warthog compared to the animated cute Pumbaa from the original movie.

Robert Guillaume had voiced the eccentric mandrill who serves as the Royal Mjuzi of the Pride Lands. However, in the remake of The Lion King, John Kani voices the male baboon of the Pride Lands.

Jeremy Irons played the role of the Scar, who is introduced in the movie as Simbaa's uncle and Musafa's brother. In the new live-action version Chiwetel Ejifor voices the Scar. Well, we are really loving the aesthetic of the Scar in the recent character poster release.

Matthew Broderick had voiced the original cartoon Simbaa. In the live action version, Donald Glover's Simbaa, the son of Mufasa and the Prince of the Pride Lands, has rebuilt himself fully to take what is rightfully his. We are in awe of his new character look.

James Earl Jones plays the role of Musafa, the king of the Pride Lands and the father of Simbaa. In the midst of his reign, he was killed by his envious younger brother Scar. Do we again have to see him die in the drama? It will just too sad.

Moira Kelly had voiced Nala, the childhood best friend of Simbaa. In the remake of The Lion King, Beyonce Knowles-Carter is brought on board to voice the beautiful Nala who later becomes the Queen of the Pride Lands.