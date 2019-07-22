Ranjini Maitra July 22 2019, 3.14 pm July 22 2019, 3.14 pm

Beyond barriers of languages and geography, some works of art are cherished by people of all ages. One of such timeless tales is The Lion King, which doesn't get old after being recreated with fresh touches numerous times. The latest one, directed by Jon Favreau, released on July 19. Apart from English, it has also released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and voice-casts eminent actors from the respective film industries.

On its first Friday, the film had minted Rs 11 crore net, in India. On Saturday, it was around Rs 19 crore. On Sunday, it jumped up to Rs 24 crore approximately! Going by the numbers, Sunday collections witnessed a growth of over 100% from the Friday figures. So far, it has collected Rs 54 crore approx. It is believed to go strong on its first Monday, and continue a fair run for a week more. Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version, thanked the audience for all the love.

So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

India, in the past, has shown exceptional love for films with a global appeal. Avengers actor Robert Downey Jr, after seeing the madness, had promised to come down to India. Favreau's The Jungle Book also became hugely popular. In a special video message, the director earlier appealed to India to show the same love for the Lion King. "Hello India, I am director Jon Favreau. I still remember the love you shared for The Jungle Book. It was heartening to see you connect so beautifully with Mowgli and his animal friends. Now, I am here with my new film, that I cannot wait for you to see. I am telling the story on a bigger grander scale with updated technology. I hope you fall in love all over again with Simba and his journey," he said.