Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 9.43 pm July 16 2019, 9.43 pm

And, I sat through The Lion King, aggressively trying to relive the first time Mufasa stirred me, Simba put me a through a broad smile and Scar filled me with revulsion. The live-action remake (albeit I'm not sure if it can be called one since all the characters are the produce of VFX) of the evergreen The Lion King is sheer visual brilliance. But how about the heart?

Many must have felt this. The characters of The Lion King are nothing but an extension of how life looks like. From the strongest bonds and unconditional love to the most pitiless form of betrayal, the film represents everything. That's precisely what makes it perfectly plausible, across all ages. Here, it is the familiar story of Mufasa succumbing to a stampede and Scar playing the evil, therefore (and beforehand as well). But there begins another tale of striking back as little Simba has inherited no less courage. He's a noble king in the making, we all know.

For everyone who eagerly awaited finding out how the father-son duo Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have breathed life into the Hindi version as Mufasa and Simba, we've got mixed feelings. Shah Rukh doesn't exactly fit the bill like the one and only king of the jungle. While it is evident that he puts his best foot forward to make Mufasa's bravery, empathy and nobleness alive, the disposition of the king's persona isn't in reflection through Shah Rukh's voice. Aryan, on the other hand, is absolutely impressive. The resemblance between his and his father's voice is almost uncanny. However, what plays in his favour is the unheard freshness and a certain sharpness that adds to the density at right moments. Ashish Vidyarthi (Scar) and Asrani (Zazu) have played their roles to perfection. Sanjai Mishra and Shreyas Talpade, as Timon and Pumba, deserve a special round of applause, and a long one. They're fun, friendly and an epitome of energy. Aren't we all looking for our own Hakuna Matata gang?

This is, arguably, the best set of visuals we've seen in a long time. It is not just the characters that have come alive with breathtaking beauty, but the smallest of nuances are taken care of. If nothing else, The Lion King is two and a half hours of a visual treat that you can't miss.

Here's what feels empty, though. If you keep aside the splendidly done visuals (which majorly do the talking), the film is a body of moments that moves us way less than what we looked forward to. There's a puff or amazement or some. But that's not what stays. It's an extremely professionally made film that could be much more impactful on our senses.