The Lion King meets Baahubali and makes us go ROFL

The Lion King by Disney has to be one of the most watched animation films in the history of cinema. So when Jon 'Chef' Favreau's live action film was teased in Friday morning, we couldn't help but shed a few happy tears remembering the good days when Timon and Pumbaa befriended Simba and took us on an adventure that has lasted a lifetime for not just us but many others. EIC or the East India Company too has a few of fans in their team. Ones who quickly thought of paying their respects with some fun creation of their own. You can watch that video here:

The crossover everyone wanted but never got. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/w0qtVsmSC3 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 23, 2018

The SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali is fairly new but has a similar fan following among kids and adults alike. A fable that matches the story of The Lion King in many ways. Mahendra and Amrendra are lookalikes, much like Simba and his father Mufasa. Mufasa is a great king as is Amrendra. Both fall prey to treacherous individuals in the family leaving the young helpless and in danger. It's only fitting then that the EIC would merge the two teasers and create a piece that is fascinating. No wonder the video has now been viewed more than 8000 times on Twitter. The teaser itself has been viewed a cool 11 million times with more than 430K likes on Youtube.

The Lion King, directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, originally released in 1994 and made 968.5 million dollars globally. A record of sorts when it comes to animation films. Jon clearly has his task cut out for him but the ace director has proved his mettle with a film like The Jungle Book. The live action version of the film releases in the summer of 2019 and we can't keep calm.