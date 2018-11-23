image
Saturday, November 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The Lion King meets Baahubali and makes us go ROFL

Hollywood

The Lion King meets Baahubali and makes us go ROFL

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 23 2018, 10.13 pm
back
BaahubaliBaahubali 2EntertainmenthollywoodteaserThe Lion King
nextDaniel Radcliffe not keen to watch Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
ALSO READ

Rajamouli’s Bigg Boss house for Ram Charan and NTR!

Baahubali writer working on a Tamil film again, and it might star Karthi!

Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall onboard Sudeep’s Pailwaan!