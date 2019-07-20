Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Aryan KhanBeyonceDonald GloverJon FavreauShah Rukh KhanThe Lion King
nextKaty Perry's Never Really Over has a new never-ending lyrical video

within