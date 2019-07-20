Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 11.15 am July 20 2019, 11.15 am

Disney's 1994 animated film, The Lion King became hugely popular because of the way it tugged our heartstrings. The story of how a little cub faces loss and danger to grow up to be a brave king he is destined to be, made us cry our hearts out and became an important part of our life growing up. Disney has now released a live-action remake after 24 years keeping up with the times. But the real question here is, did the new film make a similar impact on people like the original one? According to a report by Box Office India, people are enjoying the film as it opened to very good numbers on its first day.

The Lion King has made Rs 10.50 - 10.75 crore on day one. It is one of the very few Hollywood films to have earned a double-digit on its very first day in India. According to the site, initially the film was running behind Spider Man: Far From Home but by the end of the day, the momentum had built and The Lion King fared better than the Marvel film. The opening day collections for the film also makes it the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film released in India, out of which the top five, including Avengers: Endgame, are action films. The film is also faring better than Jon Favreau's last live-action stint, The Jungle Book.

The Lion King's live-action version is directed by Iron Man and Chef famed director Jon Favreau. The director recently shared a video message for Indian fans which said, Hello India, I am director Jon Favreau. I still remember the love you shared for The Jungle Book. It was heartening to see you connect so beautifully with Mowgli and his animal friends. Now, I am here with my new film, that I cannot wait for you to see. I am telling the story on a bigger grander scale with updated technology. I hope you fall in love all over again with Simba and his journey."